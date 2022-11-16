Logo
England on upward trend in search of glory, says Kane
Sport

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Arrival - England team arrives in Doha - Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar - November 15, 2022 England´s Harry Kane arrives in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 REUTERS/John Sibley
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Arrival - England team arrives in Doha - Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar - November 15, 2022 England's Aaron Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Gallagher arrive in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 REUTERS/John Sibley
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Arrival - England team arrives in Doha - Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar - November 15, 2022 England's Callum Wilson and James Maddison arrive in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 REUTERS/John Sibley
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Arrival - England team arrives in Doha - Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar - November 15, 2022 England's Nick Pope, Mason Mount, Eric Dier and Conor Coady arrive in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 REUTERS/John Sibley
16 Nov 2022 02:32AM (Updated: 16 Nov 2022 02:49AM)
England's squad touched down in Qatar on Tuesday (Nov 15) ahead of their latest attempt to end the nation's long wait for a major trophy with captain Harry Kane saying they are trending in the right direction.

Four year's after reaching the World Cup semi-finals in Russia, England are tipped as one of the favourites for the tournament in Qatar despite a poor run of form.

"We've been trending well in major tournaments so there's only one more step to take and hopefully we can take it this time," Tottenham Hotspur striker Kane, who led the team to the Euro 2020 finals last year, told the BBC on arrival in Doha.

"It's exciting, stranger than usual thinking that we're going to be playing in about five or six days. Excitement is building among everyone. Happy to be here and looking forward to being out on the training pitch tomorrow."

Kane, like most of the squad, was in Premier League action last weekend and there are only five days for Gareth Southgate to prepare his players for the opening game against Iran.

But Kane says that will not be an issue.

"We're used to preparing for games with England in a short period, with major tournaments it's a bit different," he said.

"The mentality of the squad will adapt to it well and that's what we're going to.

"We're trying not to think that far ahead but of course (winning the tournament) is the dream and what we're aiming to do. It's going to be a tough tournament, we have to prepare for that but really excited to get going."

England will also face the United States and Wales in Group B.

Watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ LIVE on meWATCH. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for details.
Source: Reuters

