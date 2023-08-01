Logo
Sport

England win fifth Ashes test v Australia to secure 2-2 series draw
Cricket - Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 31, 2023 England's Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali are applauded off the field by their teammates after winning the test and drawing the series Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Cricket - Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 31, 2023 England's Stuart Broad celebrates with James Anderson and Zak Crawley after taking the wicket of Australia's Alex Carey Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Cricket - Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 31, 2023 England's Jonny Bairstow celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Australia's Todd Murphy off the bowling of England's Stuart Broad Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Cricket - Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 31, 2023 England's Ben Stokes celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss Australia's Pat Cummins off the bowling of England's Moeen Ali Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
01 Aug 2023 01:35AM (Updated: 01 Aug 2023 01:54AM)
LONDON: England beat Australia by 49 runs in the fifth and final Ashes test at The Oval on Monday (Jul 31), securing a 2-2 series draw with an afternoon of brilliant bowling including taking wickets in four consecutive overs.

Australia had already retained the coveted urn but narrowly missed out on claiming their first Ashes series win in England since 2001.

They won the first two tests but lost the third and had looked set to lose the fourth until two days of almost uninterrupted rain led to a draw.

The fifth test was finely poised going into the final afternoon, with Australia batting their way steadily past 250 as they chased a huge target of 384.

But after a lengthy rain delay England's bowlers came out and took the remaining seven wickets to claim the win.

Source: Reuters

