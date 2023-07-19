Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England win toss and bowl first in must-win fourth Ashes test
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England win toss and bowl first in must-win fourth Ashes test

England win toss and bowl first in must-win fourth Ashes test

Cricket - Ashes - Fourth Test - England v Australia - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 19, 2023 Australia's David Warner hits four runs off the bowling of England's Stuart Broad from the first ball on day 1 Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

19 Jul 2023 06:07PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England : For the fourth successive test in this Ashes series, England won toss and have elected to bowl first as the must-win clash with Australia gets up and running under grey skies in Manchester on Wednesday.

Trailing 2-1 in the five-match series, if Australia win or draw in Manchester they will retain the Ashes, but a win for England takes this exhilarating series to a final test at the Oval in London next week.

The odds are stacked against England, who have not beaten Australia in a Manchester Ashes test since an Ian Botham-inspired victory in 1981, while no team has come from 2-0 to win the series since 1936-37.

The hosts have brought back veteran Lancashire favourite Jimmy Anderson, who has a stand named after him at Old Trafford, into the bowling attack, while Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green replace Scott Boland and Todd Murphy for the tourists.

Much has been made of a challenging weather forecast in Manchester, with rain expected at various points over the next five days, but after the national anthems, the match got under way on time.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.