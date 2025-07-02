England win toss and opt to bowl against changed India, Bumrah rested

England won the toss and opted to bowl in the second test against India at Edgbaston on Wednesday, with the tourists making three changes and resting pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as they manage his back for the series.

Sai Sudharsan and Shardul Thakur were dropped from the line-up, with Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Akash Deep coming into the playing 11 while Bumrah is set to return for the third test at Lord's which begins on July 10.

"This is an important match for us but the third match at Lord's - there may be something more in the wicket and we thought we'll play him (Bumrah) there," Indian skipper Shubman Gill said.

"We were very tempted to play (Kuldeep Yadav) but looking at the last match we wanted to add some depth to the batting. This year has been a year of chaos, a lot of teams who haven't won a lot have won, so maybe that'll change fortunes for us."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

England named an unchanged line-up after winning the first test by five wickets, with fast bowler Jofra Archer not getting a look-in despite being named in the squad.

"When you bring Jofra Archer back you consider everyone in your squad. It was a really good team performance last week and the bowlers performed well," England captain Ben Stokes said.

"With the ball you understand the conditions a bit more. We're in good order here."