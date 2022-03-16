Logo
England win toss, bat first in second test against West Indies
Cricket - Second Test - West Indies v England - The Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados - March 16, 2022 General view as England fan display flags on the stand inside the stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

16 Mar 2022 09:46PM (Updated: 16 Mar 2022 09:46PM)
Pace bowlers Matt Fisher and Saqib Mahmood will make their test debuts for England in the second test in Barbados, where England will bat first on Wednesday after winning the toss for the second time in as many tests.

Captain Joe Root made the decision despite the recent memory of a shaky start in Antigua last week, where England lost four early wickets on day one.

Fisher and Mahmood replace Craig Overton and Mark Wood.

Overton fell ill overnight, while Wood incurred an injured right below during the first test.

West Indies kept an unchanged team from the draw in Antigua, keeping faith with several players who did little to impress.

The home team can draw on some good recent memories at Kensington Oval, where they bowled England out for 77 in the first innings three years ago.

The teams are playing a three test series in the Caribbean.

TEAMS:

West Indies:

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva (wickekeeper), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Veerasammy Permaul, Jayden Seales

England:

Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Jack Leach, Matt Fisher, Saqib Mahmood.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

