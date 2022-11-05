England winger Dow caps injury comeback with moment of magic

AUCKLAND: England winger Abby Dow lit up Eden Park with two tries in their 26-19 win over Canada in the women's Rugby World Cup semi-finals but coach Simon Middleton said she would not even have been on the pitch had it not been for the Red Roses medical staff.

Dow was told she would be out of action for nine months when she suffered a broken leg against Wales in April but returned well ahead of schedule to be included in Middleton's squad for New Zealand.

"I can't speak highly enough of Abby and I can't speak highly enough of our medical department, who six months on from what was a nine-month injury returned her to play," said Middleton.

"Emily Ross, Lewis Jones and the team just said, give us six months and we'll do it, we'll get her there. And she's so valuable we were never going to question that.

"They have spent nights with her putting her through rigorous (physiotherapy) and Abby committed fully to doing it."

All that hard work paid off on Saturday with Dow extending England's lead in the 15th minute after Marlie Packer had put them in front, but it was her second score that caught the eye in a thrilling clash in Auckland.

The Canadians had pulled to within six points and were putting England's defence under sustained pressure when Claudia MacDonald burst out from behind her own try line and fed Dow.

The 25-year-old sprinted more than half the length of the pitch to finish off the move with a score that effectively clinched the game and extended England's record winning run to 30 matches.

"We were absolutey under the pump and then they pulled that out. It was one of those moments in sport," said Middleton.

"You look at it and how can you not celebrate it. Whether we would've won or lost today, that was a magical moment in sport and it should be celebrated because it's incredible the journey she's been on."

Dow's match-winning try was the highlight of an entertaining clash and England will now take on either France or defending champions New Zealand in next week's showpiece.

"We're absolutely delighted to be in the final, that's why we came and I thought it was a great game for the spectators, not a great game for coaches or players," said Middleton.

"I thought Canada were fantastic, the best set-piece we've come up against by a long way. They kept the ball really well and challenged us in every area of the game."