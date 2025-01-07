England winger Feyi-Waboso set to miss Six Nations with shoulder injury - reports

England's Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is set to miss the entire Six Nations tournament after the winger dislocated his shoulder while playing for his club Exeter Chiefs, British media reported on Tuesday.

Feyi-Waboso injured his shoulder in a Premiership game against Sale Sharks last month and The Times reported the 22-year-old has opted to have surgery that could rule him out for up to three months.

The Six Nations get underway on Jan. 31, with England playing their first match a day later against Ireland. England coach Steve Borthwick will name his Six Nations squad next week.

Feyi-Waboso was England's breakthrough star last year after he impressed with his pace and work-rate, scoring five tries in eight matches.

The injury is also a huge blow to the youngster who was looking to impress at the Six Nations and earn a call-up for the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia in June.

Feyi-Waboso's participation at the autumn internationals last year was cut short when he suffered a concussion against Australia, forcing him to miss tests against South Africa and Japan.