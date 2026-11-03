England without injured Mitchell for Nations Championship matches

Nov 2 : England coach Steve Borthwick named a 36-player squad without scrumhalf Alex Mitchell on Monday for November's Nations Championship fixtures against Australia, Japan and New Zealand.

• Mitchell misses out with a hamstring injury sustained playing for Northampton Saints at the weekend. Ben Spencer and Harry Randall are in the squad instead

• Flyhalf Fin Smith has been included despite missing England's recent three-day training camp, with George Ford and Marcus Smith also included as options at number 10

• Wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has been selected despite question marks over his fitness, while centre Seb Atkinson also gets the nod after passing a fitness test

• "These fixtures take on added significance this autumn as they represent our final opportunity to face southern hemisphere opposition before next year's Rugby World Cup," Borthwick said in a statement

• England host Australia on November 8 ahead of a meeting with Japan six days later. They take on New Zealand in their final pool game on November 21 before the Nations Championship finals matches the following weekend

• Forwards: Fin Baxter, Ollie Chessum, Arthur Clark, Alex Coles, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ben Curry, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Ben Earl, Greg Fisilau, Jamie George, Ellis Genge, Joe Heyes, Maro Itoje, Emmanuel Iyogun, George Martin, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Tom Pearson, Henry Pollock, Will Stuart

• Backs: Seb Atkinson, Fraser Dingwall, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, George Ford, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Will Joseph, Joe Marchant, Cadan Murley, Harry Randall, Henry Slade, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Ben Spencer, Freddie Steward, Jack van Poortvliet