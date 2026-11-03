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England without injured Mitchell for Nations Championship matches
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England without injured Mitchell for Nations Championship matches

England without injured Mitchell for Nations Championship matches

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England Training - Pennyhill Park, Bagshot, Britain - February 6, 2026 England's Alex Mitchell during training Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

03 Nov 2026 01:17AM
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Nov 2 : England coach Steve Borthwick named a 36-player squad without scrumhalf Alex Mitchell on Monday for November's Nations Championship fixtures against Australia, Japan and New Zealand. 

• Mitchell misses out with a hamstring injury sustained playing for Northampton Saints at the weekend. Ben Spencer and Harry Randall are in the squad instead

• Flyhalf Fin Smith has been included despite missing England's recent three-day training camp, with George Ford and Marcus Smith also included as options at number 10

• Wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has been selected despite question marks over his fitness, while centre Seb Atkinson also gets the nod after passing a fitness test

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• "These fixtures take on added significance this autumn as they represent our final opportunity to face southern hemisphere opposition before next year's Rugby World Cup," Borthwick said in a statement

• England host Australia on November 8 ahead of a meeting with Japan six days later. They take on New Zealand in their final pool game on November 21 before the Nations Championship finals matches the following weekend

• Forwards: Fin Baxter, Ollie Chessum, Arthur Clark, Alex Coles, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ben Curry, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Ben Earl, Greg Fisilau, Jamie George, Ellis Genge, Joe Heyes, Maro Itoje, Emmanuel Iyogun, George Martin, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Tom Pearson, Henry Pollock, Will Stuart

• Backs: Seb Atkinson, Fraser Dingwall, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, George Ford, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Will Joseph, Joe Marchant, Cadan Murley, Harry Randall, Henry Slade, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Ben Spencer, Freddie Steward, Jack van Poortvliet

Source: Reuters
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