England without Lawes, Hill for Six Nations opener against Scotland

England will be without Courtney Lawes and Jonny Hill for their Six Nations opener against Scotland, with the forwards excluded from a 29-man squad announced by coach Eddie Jones on Tuesday.

Lawes, who is expected to captain the team in Owen Farrell's absence after having done so in the November internationals, is going through return to play protocols after suffering a head knock.

Hill, who picked up a stress fracture while playing for Exeter in January, is also not fit to play.

England players Joe Marler and Joe Marchant, both of whom tested positive for COVID-19 last week, were included in the squad to face Scotland on Saturday, with Marler returning to training on Tuesday after completing a period of self-isolation.

The team to face Scotland is expected to be announced on Thursday.

England will kick off away to Scotland before facing Italy in Rome and hosting Wales and Ireland, completing their campaign away to France on March 19.

England squad

Forwards:

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 5 caps)

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 31 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 36 caps)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 4 caps)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 26 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 31 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 61 caps)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 3 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 51 caps)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 10 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 74 caps)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)

Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 9 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 47 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 15 caps)

Backs:

Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, 1 cap)

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 52 caps)

George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 77 caps)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped)

Max Malins (Saracens, 10 caps)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 7 caps)

Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 34 caps)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 2 caps)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 43 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 5 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 112 caps)

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)