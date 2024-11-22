England women to clash with Spain at Wembley in World Cup final rematch

LONDON : England's women's team will host world champions Spain on Feb. 26 at Wembley Stadium in their first home fixture of the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League and a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final.

Spain are also the reigning Nations League champions and are one place below England in third in the FIFA women's world rankings.

Both teams have already qualified for the 2025 European Championship in Switzerland, where England will defend their title.

"It's very exciting to start 2025 at home in this way," England manager Sarina Wiegman said. "We always want to perform against the best and there's no doubt that Spain as world champions and Nations League holders are one of the biggest challenges we can face. That's how we will continue to develop and grow in a big year for us.

"The game is made even more special by the fact that it's at Wembley, a place that holds so many memories for the team and our fans," she added. "We will need the fans' support, and I hope they're looking forward to what will be another big night under the lights at our home."

The Spaniards defeated England 1-0 to hoist the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia. England defeated Spain in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals.

Belgium and Portugal were also drawn in Group A3 of the Nations League.

Wiegman and her team are hosting Olympic champions United States in a friendly on Nov. 30 at Wembley, with more than 80,000 tickets sold for the match.