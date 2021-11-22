Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England women crush US 89-0 to extend win streak to 18 games
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England women crush US 89-0 to extend win streak to 18 games

England women crush US 89-0 to extend win streak to 18 games
Rugby Union - Women's International - England v United States - Sixways Stadium, Worcester, Britain - November 21, 2021 England's Lydia Thompson runs through to score their twelfth try Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
England women crush US 89-0 to extend win streak to 18 games
Rugby Union - Women's International - England v United States - Sixways Stadium, Worcester, Britain - November 21, 2021 England's Sarah Bern scores their fifteenth try Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
England women crush US 89-0 to extend win streak to 18 games
Rugby Union - Women's International - England v United States - Sixways Stadium, Worcester, Britain - November 21, 2021 England's Lydia Thompson scores their twelfth try Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
22 Nov 2021 01:39AM (Updated: 22 Nov 2021 01:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The England women's rugby team completed an autumn clean sweep with an emphatic 89-0 thrashing of the United States on Sunday to extend their winning streak to 18 matches.

The world's top-ranked side, who crushed Canada 51-12 last weekend, fired a warning ahead of next year's World Cup as Simon Middleton's team scored 15 tries against the Americans.

Twelve different players crossed the tryline with Lydia Thompson, Lark Davies and Sarah Bern doing so twice as England finished their autumn campaign with 239 points from four tests having also beaten New Zealand twice.

"We rarely play four games in a row so to be able to go out there and perform like that and to keep the tempo that we wanted, is just incredible. The score is just a bonus," England's Abby Dow told BBC Sport.

"It's been a long process but all the training we've been doing is clearly paying off. The depth in our squad has definitely been highlighted. We've been able to see people have their 100th cap and people make their debuts too."

The women's rugby World Cup was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be held in New Zealand from Oct 8 to Nov 12, 2022.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

rugby

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us