Sport

England women to earn same match fees as men's team
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Women's One Day International Series - England v Australia - County Ground, Taunton, Britain - July 18, 2023 England's Heather Knight and teammates celebrate winning the Series with the trophy Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Women's Third Twenty20 International - England v India - The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford, Britain - July 14, 2021 England team after winning the match REUTERS/David Klein/File Photo
30 Aug 2023 05:42PM
The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has increased match fees for the women's team to bring them in line with the men's team, the governing body said on Wednesday.

The increase takes effect immediately, starting with the three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka starting on Thursday.

The decision follows record-breaking crowds at the Women's Ashes series in June and July, where the total attendance was 110,000 and all three one-day internationals were sold out.

"It's fantastic to see equal match fees," England women's captain Heather Knight said. "I'm sure this will make cricket an increasingly attractive sport to girls and young women as we continue to grow the game."

The change was recommended in a report released by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket last month, which said the women's match fees were 25 per cent of the men's for white-ball matches and 15 per cent for test matches.

"We are currently considering all the recommendations made by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, but equalising match fees is one immediate step we are pleased to make now," ECB chief executive Richard Gould said.

"We all want cricket to be the team sport of choice for female athletes... However, we know there is still much further to go as we ultimately strive for equality across the game."

Source: Reuters

