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England women to host Ukraine at Wembley in World Cup playoff decider
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England women to host Ukraine at Wembley in World Cup playoff decider

England women to host Ukraine at Wembley in World Cup playoff decider
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2027 - Play Off - Semi Final - First Leg - Greece v England - Pankritio Stadium, Heraklion, Greece - October 9, 2026 England's Maya Le Tissier celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
England women to host Ukraine at Wembley in World Cup playoff decider
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2027 - Play Off - Semi Final - Second Leg - England v Greece - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - October 13, 2026 England players pose for a team group photo before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
England women to host Ukraine at Wembley in World Cup playoff decider
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2027 - Play Off - Semi Final - First Leg - Greece v England - Pankritio Stadium, Heraklion, Greece - October 9, 2026 England players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
14 Oct 2026 08:09PM
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MANCHESTER, England, Oct 14 : England will face Ukraine at Wembley on December 5 with a place at the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil at stake, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

• England reached the final playoff round with an 8-1 aggregate victory over Greece, winning 3-1 away before a 5-0 victory at Leicester City's King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

• The Lionesses will play the first leg against Ukraine away from home at a venue yet to be confirmed before returning to Wembley for the second leg.

• "To play at Wembley Stadium in front of our fans for a place at the World Cup is a big moment," England coach Sarina Wiegman said.

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• The teams know each other well, with England beating Ukraine 3-0 in Liverpool in June after a 6-1 victory in Turkey.

• The Women's World Cup runs from June 24 to July 25 across eight host cities.

Source: Reuters
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