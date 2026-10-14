England women to host Ukraine at Wembley in World Cup playoff decider

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 14 : England will face Ukraine at Wembley on December 5 with a place at the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil at stake, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

• England reached the final playoff round with an 8-1 aggregate victory over Greece, winning 3-1 away before a 5-0 victory at Leicester City's King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

• The Lionesses will play the first leg against Ukraine away from home at a venue yet to be confirmed before returning to Wembley for the second leg.

• "To play at Wembley Stadium in front of our fans for a place at the World Cup is a big moment," England coach Sarina Wiegman said.

• The teams know each other well, with England beating Ukraine 3-0 in Liverpool in June after a 6-1 victory in Turkey.

• The Women's World Cup runs from June 24 to July 25 across eight host cities.