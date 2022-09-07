Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England Women wrap up World Cup qualifiers with 80 goals scored and none conceded
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England Women wrap up World Cup qualifiers with 80 goals scored and none conceded

England Women wrap up World Cup qualifiers with 80 goals scored and none conceded
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - England v Luxembourg - bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent, Britain - September 6, 2022 England's Beth England scores their tenth goal REUTERS/David Klein
England Women wrap up World Cup qualifiers with 80 goals scored and none conceded
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - England v Luxembourg - bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent, Britain - September 6, 2022 England's Georgia Stanway scores their first goal from the penalty spot Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
England Women wrap up World Cup qualifiers with 80 goals scored and none conceded
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - England v Luxembourg - bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent, Britain - September 6, 2022 England fans perform a mexican wave REUTERS/David Klein
07 Sep 2022 05:10AM (Updated: 07 Sep 2022 05:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

European champions England thrashed Luxembourg 10-0 in their final women's World Cup qualifier on Tuesday to finish their perfect campaign on another flawless note with 10 wins in 10 games, scoring 80 goals without conceding any.

In their first match back on home soil after winning the Euros in July, Sarina Wiegman's side ran riot at Stoke City's Bet365 Stadium as Georgia Stanway and Beth England grabbed doubles while six other players got on the scoresheet.

A quarter of England's 80 goals in the qualifying campaign came when they humiliated Latvia 20-0 in November last year to set a national record.

Group D table-toppers England had already qualified for the women's World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand in July-August next year.

Wiegman's side will be tested, however, when they host the United States, the world champions, on Oct. 7 at Wembley.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.