England Women wrap up World Cup qualifiers with 80 goals scored and none conceded

European champions England thrashed Luxembourg 10-0 in their final women's World Cup qualifier on Tuesday to finish their perfect campaign on another flawless note with 10 wins in 10 games, scoring 80 goals without conceding any.

In their first match back on home soil after winning the Euros in July, Sarina Wiegman's side ran riot at Stoke City's Bet365 Stadium as Georgia Stanway and Beth England grabbed doubles while six other players got on the scoresheet.

A quarter of England's 80 goals in the qualifying campaign came when they humiliated Latvia 20-0 in November last year to set a national record.

Group D table-toppers England had already qualified for the women's World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand in July-August next year.

Wiegman's side will be tested, however, when they host the United States, the world champions, on Oct. 7 at Wembley.