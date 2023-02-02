England's Ahmed to make white-ball debut in Bangladesh series

England's youngest test debutant Rehan Ahmed has been named in their white-ball teams that will tour Bangladesh in March, the cricket board (ECB) said on Thursday.

Ahmed, who made his test debut aged 18 when England beat Pakistan in Karachi last month, took seven wickets in the match. But the legspinning all-rounder was not included in the squad for the two-test tour of New Zealand later this month.

Uncapped Somerset batsman Tom Abell, who is set to lead the England Lions in a one-day international series in Sri Lanka, has also been called up to the senior squad for the first time.

England, who won the Twenty20 World Cup in November last year, will play Bangladesh in three ODIs from March 1 followed by a three-match T20 series from March 9, with matches to take place in Dhaka and Chattogram.

ENGLAND ODI SQUAD

Jos Buttler (captain), Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

ENGLAND T20 SQUAD

Jos Buttler (captain), Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood