Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England's Anderson out of first Ashes test with calf strain - report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England's Anderson out of first Ashes test with calf strain - report

England's Anderson out of first Ashes test with calf strain - report

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Fourth Test - England v India - The Oval, London, Britain - September 4, 2021 England's James Anderson Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

07 Dec 2021 07:49AM (Updated: 07 Dec 2021 08:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : England have been dealt a blow on the eve of the first Ashes test with paceman James Anderson ruled out of the match in Brisbane with a calf strain, cricket website The Cricketer reported on Tuesday.

Anderson, who trained on Monday, was expected to play in the Ashes opener at the Gabba on Wednesday, but will instead be replaced by all-rounder Chris Woakes, the report said.

The England team were unable to provide immediate comment.

Holders Australia are looking to retain the urn for a second successive series, two years after the 2-2 draw in England.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us