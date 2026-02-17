Logo
Logo

Sport

England's Arundell cleared to face Ireland
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

England's Arundell cleared to face Ireland

England's Arundell cleared to face Ireland

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England v Wales - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, Britain - February 7, 2026 England's Henry Arundell scores their second try REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

17 Feb 2026 09:10PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Feb 17 : England winger Henry Arundell will be available for the home Six Nations clash with Ireland on Saturday following a disciplinary hearing in which he avoided additional sanctions for his red card against Scotland.

The 23-year-old faced a hearing on Tuesday following his double yellow card in England's 31-20 Six Nations defeat by Scotland.

Having been sent to the sin bin already, Arundell collected a second yellow for taking out Kyle Steyn in the air, earning him an automatic 20-minute red card.

"The player accepted that he had committed the acts of foul play that resulted in the showing of the two yellow cards," a statement said.

Arundell has been a key player for England in this year's Six Nations, scoring four tries in two games including a hat-trick in the win over Wales.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement