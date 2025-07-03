England's Atkinson and Muir to debut against Argentina, Ford set for 100th cap

Centre Seb Atkinson and wing Will Muir will make their debuts for England as coach Steve Borthwick picked two captains for the test against Argentina in La Plata on Saturday, including centurion George Ford.

England are without several regulars who are on tour with the British & Irish Lions, but that gives Borthwick the chance to create "test match animals" as he put it during the week, including Atkinson.

Borthwick has had special praise for the all-action centre, who he says has broken "every GPS record we have got" in training with his high work rate.

Flyhalf Ford, who will earn his 100th cap for England, co-captains the side with hooker Jamie George.

"George (Ford) has been a standout player for over a decade. Reaching 100 caps is a remarkable achievement, and it speaks volumes about both the professional and the person he is. Everyone in the squad is incredibly proud to share this moment with him," Borthwick said.

Scrumhalf Ben Spencer will partner Ford in the half-back pairing, while Atkinson plays alongside Henry Slade in the midfield. The back trio is made up of wings Muir and Tom Roebuck, and fullback Freddie Steward.

George will have props Fin Baxter and Joe Heyes pack down either side of him in the front row, with Charlie Ewels and Alex Coles the lock pairing.

The back row of the scrum features number eight Tom Willis and flankers Ben Curry and Sam Underhill.

Back-row forward Guy Pepper could win his first cap from the bench.

"Having beaten the British & Irish Lions in Dublin, they (Argentina) come into this series as favourites. They're brilliantly led by Julian Montoya, and we know it will be a huge challenge," Borthwick said.

England have never lost a Test series to Argentina despite touring the country several times with depleted squads in Lions seasons.

England team:

15-Freddie Steward, 14-Tom Roebuck, 13-Henry Slade, 12-Seb Atkinson, 11-Will Muir, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Spencer, 1-Fin Baxter, 2-Jamie George, 3-Joe Heyes, 4-Charlie Ewels, 5-Alex Coles, 6-Ben Curry, 7-Sam Underhill, 8-Tom Willis

Replacements: 16-Theo Dan, 17-Bevan Rodd, 18-Asher Opoku-Fordjour, 19-Chandler Cunningham-South, 20-Guy Pepper, 21-Alex Dombrandt, 22-Jack van Poortvliet, 23-Cadan Murley