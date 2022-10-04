England's Bairstow ruled out until 2023 after surgery

England batsman Jonny Bairstow will be out of action until next year after successful surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle, he said on Monday.

Bairstow was ruled out of the rest of the summer and the T20 World Cup by a freak injury suffered on the golf course in September. He will also miss the December Pakistan test series.

"The actual injury was ... a broken fibula in three places which required a plate, I dislocated my ankle which in turn meant I did my syndesmosis joint and lateral ligament along with a couple more bits," Bairstow wrote on Instagram.

"On the positive side the operation went well and I am now three weeks post surgery and my staples have been removed.

"It's now all about swelling prevention and getting my ankle moving once again."

Bairstow, 33, added that it was too early to say when he could expect to return to playing, but he would certainly not be back before the end of the year.

"One thing is for sure and that is I shall not be partaking in anything more during 2022 ... however I cannot wait for what 2023 holds," he said.