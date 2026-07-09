England's best players don't play in Premier League, says Norway coach

MIAMI, July 8 : Norway coach Stale Solbakken dismissed suggestions that having Premier League-based players gives his team an advantage against England in their World Cup quarter-final, cheekily pointing out that their opponents' star performers actually play elsewhere.

Norway boast Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard among their Premier League contingent, but Solbakken noted that England's top two goalscorers ply their trade in LaLiga and the Bundesliga.

While Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is in the running for another World Cup Golden Boot with six goals so far, midfielder Jude Bellingham has also chipped in with four goals - including two in England's 3-2 win over Mexico in the last 16.

"I don't know if it's favourable. Some of the players have obviously played against many of the English players," Solbakken told reporters on Wednesday.

"The two best English players may not be playing in the Premier League. They're playing in Spain and Germany, so you can also take it that way."

CONFIDENCE BOOST

Solbakken acknowledged that Norway's stunning upset of Brazil in the last 16 to advance to the quarter-finals for the first time had boosted confidence, but warned against getting carried away.

"I think it gave (us) more confidence, but I think that... Every game lives its own life," Solbakken said.

"I don't think that any other team we have met so far in this World Cup has underestimated us. Every team does their analysis, a lot of analysis, so there are no secrets. That goes for this game as well."

Solbakken had said earlier this week that some players were feeling under the weather but clarified that everyone was now ready to play.

"It's right that Odegaard was sick. It's his uncle (Thomas) who is a physio, he is sick. It's not Martin," he said.

"So everything is fine, every player is fine. There's no sickness among the players. There's been one or two in the staff."

HAALAND'S LEADERSHIP

The coach praised Haaland's leadership qualities, describing him as "a great leader on and off the pitch", with the striker also in the running for the Golden Boot with seven goals - one behind Argentina's Lionel Messi.

"He's one of the boys. He has been together with these boys from under-16, 17 and 18," the coach said.

"Many of them have been together their whole life, so they're really enjoying this journey as well."

On Odegaard's captaincy, Solbakken suggested the Arsenal midfielder shoulders greater responsibility with his national team than at club level.

"He perhaps has a little bit more free role in our team," he explained.

"Maybe when he plays with Arsenal, he has equal players with the same experience with Declan Rice and (Martin) Zubimendi. They can share it a little bit. Obviously, we maybe put a little bit more on his shoulders.

"Together with Erling, he has been one of our best players for the long term and a great captain, also when times were a little bit tougher than it is now."