Sport

England's Bethell, Potts and Tongue to play warmup game ahead of second test
Sport

Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - England v Australia - Lords, London, Britain - July 2, 2023 England's Josh Tongue is bowled out by Australia's Mitchell Starc Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

24 Nov 2025 06:37PM (Updated: 24 Nov 2025 06:40PM)
England's Jacob Bethell, Matthew Potts and Josh Tongue were picked to play a day-night warmup match against the Australian Prime Minister's XI in Canberra, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Monday.

The three players did not feature in England's crushing eight-wicket defeat in Perth last week, a match that ended as the shortest Ashes test by overs bowled to produce a result since 1888.

"The England Men's Ashes Test squad have released three players – Jacob Bethell, Matthew Potts and Josh Tongue – to join the England Lions for their forthcoming two-day fixture against the Australian Prime Minister's XI in Canberra," ECB said in a statement.

The match will be a day-night fixture, played with the pink ball, starting on Saturday.

Australia head into the Brisbane test with momentum and an imposing record in day-night matches, having won 13 of their 14 tests played under lights, including all three against England.

Source: Reuters
