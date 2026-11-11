England's Bethell ruled out of Australia tour after knee setback

Nov 11 : England batter Jacob Bethell will miss the white-ball tour of Australia after a setback in his recovery from a knee injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday.

• The 23-year-old has not played since England's one-day series win over India in July, having suffered discomfort in his knee while scoring 91 at Lord's. He had surgery in September and travelled to Australia in anticipation of a return, but a scan has ruled him out of the tour

• "Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of the white-ball tour of Australia following a scan on his right knee," the ECB said.

• England have called up James Coles and Eddie Jack to the ODI squad as replacements for Bethell and fast bowler Josh Tongue, who was already out with a left big toe injury

• England begin the three-match ODI series on Friday before playing five Twenty20 internationals. They then travel to South Africa for a test series starting on December 17