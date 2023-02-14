Logo
Sport

England's Broad returns for New Zealand test

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Third Test - England v South Africa - The Oval, London, Britain - September 11, 2022 England's Stuart Broad reacts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

14 Feb 2023 08:08PM (Updated: 14 Feb 2023 08:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Pace bowler Stuart Broad will return for England for the first test in their two-match series against New Zealand which starts in Mount Maunganui on Thursday.

Broad, 36, was absent from head coach Brendon McCullum's team for England's 3-0 series win over Pakistan in December following the birth of his daughter. He joins James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in England's pace attack.

The match is going ahead despite a state of emergency being declared in New Zealand due to Cyclone Gabrille, which has brought widespread flooding, landslides and forced evacuations in the North Island.

England squad:

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

Source: Reuters

