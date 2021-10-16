Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England's Broad says he is 'fit and firing' for Ashes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England's Broad says he is 'fit and firing' for Ashes

England's Broad says he is 'fit and firing' for Ashes

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - First Test - England v India - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - August 7, 2021 England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of India's KL Rahul Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

16 Oct 2021 11:49AM (Updated: 16 Oct 2021 11:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England seamer Stuart Broad is "fit and firing" for the five-test Ashes tour in Australia after recovering from a calf injury, the 35-year-old said.

Broad picked up the injury after the first test against India in August and missed the rest of the series.

He was included in coach Chris Silverwood's 17-member squad for the Ashes, which is due to begin in Brisbane on Dec. 8.

"Yeah, all fit and firing," Broad told Sky Sports https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12040/12434804/stuart-broad-england-bowler-says-ashes-squad-must-avoid-being-distracted-by-coronavirus-restrictions-in-australia on Friday when asked about his fitness. "I've been back bowling two weeks now. Building my workloads up, building my fitness up, ready for what's a hugely exciting winter for the red-ball team.

"It's going to be quite an unpredictable series I think. Australia just haven't played any cricket. I think they've played four tests in the last year.

"Players are going to be going in without a lot of match time and I think that will be exciting to watch."

The Ashes had been in doubt after England players expressed concerns about the tour due to "bubble fatigue" and because their families would not be able to travel with them due to Australia's strict COVID-19 protocols, but the England and Wales Cricket Board gave conditional approval for it to go ahead last week.

Australia retained the Ashes when the teams last met in 2019 in England after a 2-2 series draw.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us