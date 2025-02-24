England's Carse out of Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan, say reports

Brydon Carse is set to miss England's Champions Trophy clash against Afghanistan, British media reported on Monday, casting doubt on the fast bowler's participation in the rest of the tournament.

Carse, who missed a training session with England on Monday as he continues to recover from a blister on a toe on his left foot, is likely to be replaced by Jamie Overton for the Group B match against Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old played in England's five-wicket loss to Australia in their opening game on Saturday, taking one wicket and conceding 69 runs in his seven overs.

"We will have to wait and see," England batter Joe Root told the BBC in Lahore when asked about Carse's fitness.

"There is still a good way to go until the game, to find exactly what is up with Carsey. We will see how things pan out over the next few days."

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

England, who have the option to call in a replacement for Carse if he is ruled out of the tournament, are winless and sit third in the Group B standings behind South Africa and Australia.