England's Chessum ruled out, Tuilagi in squad for Ireland Six Nations clash

England lock Ollie Chessum has sustained an ankle injury in training that has ruled him out of this weekend's Six Nations match away to Grand Slam-chasing Ireland, the Rugby Football Union said on Tuesday.

The absence of Chessum, who had started all four Six Nations matches in the second row, means England must make at least two changes from the side thrashed 53-10 by France last weekend, with centre Ollie Lawrence out with a hamstring problem.

Chessum's Leicester team mate George Martin has been called up to the 30-man squad named by England coach Steve Borthwick.

Centre Manu Tuilagi is set to add some much-needed potency to the team as England try to restore some pride after Saturday's debacle at Twickenham in which they suffered their biggest ever loss to arch-rivals France.

The 31-year-old's last England appearance came in 2022 as he was overlooked by Borthwick for the Six Nations games against Scotland and Italy before a red card on Sale duty ruled him out of the win over Wales and embarrassing defeat by France.

England travel to Dublin on Saturday for the final match of the championship to face a mighty Ireland side who lead the Six Nations table by four points from France.

England are fourth in the standings after two wins and two defeats, while Ireland extended their 100 per cent record with a victory over Scotland last Sunday.

A draw for the Irish at the Aviva Stadium would be enough to secure the title but they will be desperate to claim a victory that would deliver the Grand Slam, which they last won in 2018.