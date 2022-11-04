Logo
England's Chilwell to miss World Cup due to hamstring injury - reports
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 2, 2022 Chelsea's Ben Chilwell is helped off after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

04 Nov 2022 03:49AM (Updated: 04 Nov 2022 03:49AM)
England left back Ben Chilwell will miss the World Cup in Qatar after being ruled out for up to three months due to a hamstring injury, British media reported on Thursday, a week before Gareth Southgate is due to name his 26-man squad for the tournament.

Chilwell pulled up in stoppage time of Chelsea's 2-1 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old grabbed the back of his left thigh after making a sprint, falling to the ground before being helped from the field by Chelsea's medical staff, and was pictured leaving Stamford Bridge on crutches.

Chilwell became the latest England player to suffer a World Cup scare, with Chelsea team mate Reece James as well as Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips all currently sidelined.

England kick off their World Cup campaign against Iran on Nov. 21.

Chilwell has been capped 17 times and was part of England's Euro 2020 squad but did not make an appearance.

Source: Reuters

