Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England's Cowan-Dickie to miss Six Nations start with injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England's Cowan-Dickie to miss Six Nations start with injury

England's Cowan-Dickie to miss Six Nations start with injury

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - International - England Training - Honda England Rugby Performance Centre, Pennyhill Park, Bagshot, Britain - November 9, 2022 England's Luke Cowan-Dickie during training Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

11 Jan 2023 12:30AM (Updated: 11 Jan 2023 12:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie is likely to require surgery on an ankle injury and is set to miss the start of the Six Nations.

The 29-year-old came off after scoring two tries in Exeter's win over Northampton last weekend and has not travelled to South Africa for Saturday's Champions Cup clash against the Bulls.

"Luke's injury looks relatively serious," Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told the BBC on Tuesday. "He is seeing a surgeon today, that will perhaps give us a more definitive result and timetable.

"It does look like an operation is going to be required but, that said, at this stage it wouldn't be a season-ending situation," Baxter added.

Cowan-Dickie, who is in his final months with Exeter after signing for Montpellier for next season, has 41 caps.

England kick off their Six Nations campaign under new head coach Steve Borthwick on Feb. 4 against Scotland at Twickenham before hosting Italy eight days later.

Borthwick will announce his squad on Monday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.