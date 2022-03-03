Logo
England's Cowan-Dickie out of Six Nations with knee injury
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England Training - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - February 12, 2021 England's Luke Cowan-Dickie during training Pool via REUTERS/Dave Rogers

03 Mar 2022 09:06PM (Updated: 03 Mar 2022 09:06PM)
England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie has been ruled out of their two remaining Six Nations games against Ireland and France after injuring his knee ligaments in Saturday's 23-19 win over Wales.

The 28-year-old Exeter Chiefs player will need surgery and could be out for the season, the club's Director of Rugby Rob Baxter said.

"Obviously it's a big blow, not just for us, but for Luke himself as he is a very important and very good player," Baxter added.

"We have got some hope that he could feature towards the end of the season... but right now it's too early to say if that's fully the case.

"As I said, the biggest blow is for Luke himself as he's just cemented himself as a starter for England."

England are third in the Six Nations table with 10 points after three matches, four behind leaders France and a point behind second-placed Ireland.

Eddie Jones' men host Ireland on March 12 before travelling to Paris to face leaders France in their final match on March 19.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

