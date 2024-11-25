England's Cox ruled out of New Zealand test series

Logo
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - First Test - England Practice Session - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 20, 2024 England's Jordan Cox during practice Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo

25 Nov 2024 07:24AM
England wicketkeeper Jordan Cox has been ruled out of the three-test series against New Zealand after fracturing his thumb in a net session during a tour match in Queenstown.

Cox was set to make his test debut in the series opener in Christchurch, which starts on Thursday, as cover for regular gloveman Jamie Smith, who is skipping the tour for the birth of his first child.

"I'm gutted for Jordan. He has been shaping up nicely, both with the bat and gloves, since we got to New Zealand," coach Brendon McCullum said in a team statement on Monday.

"That's sport, and unfortunately, these things happen. We will get around him and look after him. He is resilient, and his time will come at some point in the future."

Ollie Pope took the gloves for Sunday's second and final day of the tour match against the New Zealand Prime Minister's XI and a replacement for Cox will be announced "in due course", the team said.

Source: Reuters

