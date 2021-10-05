Logo
Sport

England's Curran ruled out of T20 World Cup
FILE PHOTO-Cricket - Fourth Test - England Nets - The Oval, London, Britain - September 1, 2021 England's Sam Curran during nets Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

05 Oct 2021 08:14PM (Updated: 05 Oct 2021 08:13PM)
England all-rounder Sam Curran will miss this year's Twenty20 World Cup with a lower back injury, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Curran, 23, sustained the injury while playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday and will return to Britain for further scans.

Tom Curran, named as a reserve in England's 15-man preliminary squad, will replace his brother Sam, while bowler Reece Topley will join the group as a travelling reserve.

"The England players and management not at the IPL arrived at their Muscat base earlier today and will remain in Oman until 16 October before moving to Dubai for the start of the tournament," the statement said.

The T20 World Cup will be held from Oct. 17 to Nov. 14 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. England take on defending champions West Indies in their opener on Oct. 23 in Dubai.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

