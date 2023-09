PARIS : England flanker Tom Curry on Tuesday will appear before an independent judicial committee after receiving a red card in his team's 27-10 World Cup victory against Argentina, World Rugby said on Sunday.

Curry's initial yellow card for a head-on-head collision with Cruz Mallia, was turned into red following a 'bunker' TMO review in Marseille on Saturday.

Curry is the first player to have had his yellow card upgraded to red via the new system at this World Cup.