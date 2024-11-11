Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England's Earps makes history as Madame Tussauds' first female footballer
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England's Earps makes history as Madame Tussauds' first female footballer

England's Earps makes history as Madame Tussauds' first female footballer

Soccer Football - Women's Euro 2025 Qualifier - England v Republic of Ireland - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - July 12, 2024 England's Mary Earps waves to fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

11 Nov 2024 10:06PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : England goalkeeper Mary Earps has become the first female soccer player to be honoured with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds.

The Paris Saint-Germain player, who helped England finish runners-up at the 2023 Women's World Cup, won a public vote for which Lionesses player should be on show at the London museum.

In a process that took more than a year of collaboration between the museum and Earps, the 31-year-old is dressed in the green England keeper's kit she wore in the 2023 World Cup final.

"To make this mark as the first female footballer to have a figure at Madame Tussauds London is incredibly special," Earps told reporters. "This is not about me. This is a representation of how women's football has grown, and the trajectory it's on."

England, who have clinched a spot at the 2025 European Championship where they will be defend the trophy, host Olympic champions the United States in a friendly at Wembley on Nov. 30.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement