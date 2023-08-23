Logo
England's Earps questions Nike over goalkeeper shirt statement
England's Earps questions Nike over goalkeeper shirt statement

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Final - Spain v England - Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia - August 20, 2023 England's Mary Earps celebrates with the golden gloves award REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

23 Aug 2023 11:27PM
England goalkeeper Mary Earps has questioned a Nike statement regarding the unavailability of her replica jersey during the recent Women's World Cup.

The Golden Glove winner at the tournament in which England reached the final spoke out before the World Cup when fans were unable to buy the women's version of England's goalkeeper jersey.

Nike issued a statement after the World Cup final to say it understood the desire for a retail version of the jersey and was working towards solutions for future tournaments.

Earps posted the statement on her Instagram account with the question "@Nike is this your version of an apology/taking accountability/a powerful statement of intent?".

The Manchester United keeper also posted a link to a petition by Change.org which asks people to support Earps and all female keepers. The petition has more than 130 thousand signatories.

Nike lost earnings potential after the U.S. women's team suffered their earliest ever World Cup exit, but England's run to the final provided an extra source of income.

"The demand for the Lionesses Nike jersey has been incredibly strong," Nike said before the final on Sunday.

The England men's goalkeeper jersey is available to buy.

Source: Reuters

