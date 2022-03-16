Logo
England's Ewels banned for three weeks after Six Nations red card
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England v Ireland - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - March 12, 2022 England's Charlie Ewels is shown a red card by referee Mathieu Raynal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

16 Mar 2022 11:44PM (Updated: 16 Mar 2022 11:44PM)
England's Charlie Ewels was handed a three-week ban for his early red card in their Six Nations defeat by Ireland, ruling the lock out of their final game against France this weekend, the tournament's organisers said on Wednesday.

Ewels was sent off for a head-on-head tackle on Ireland second row James Ryan with only 82 seconds on the clock - the earliest sending off for any team since the championship began in 1883.

The independent judicial committee said his act of foul play was reckless due to his poor tackle technique as "direct and forceful contact" was made between his head and the head of the ball carrier.

A six-week suspension was reduced to three weeks after Ewels admitted he had committed an act of foul play while his disciplinary record and conduct at the hearing was also considered.

Ewels will also miss Bath's games against Sale Sharks and Worcester Warriors later this month as a result.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

