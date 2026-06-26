England's Eze not concerned by outside noise ahead of final World Cup group game

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 25 : England forward Eberechi Eze says he has no interest in the criticism that followed his side's goalless World Cup draw with Ghana, preferring instead to focus on the only opinions that matter - those inside England's camp.

England head into Saturday's final Group L game against Panama keen to take top spot with a win, despite a frustrating 0-0 draw with Ghana that drew criticism from some supporters unhappy with the team's lack of attacking threat.

Eze, who made his World Cup debut as a second-half substitute against Ghana, said he pays little attention to opinions outside the camp.

"I try not to take too much interest in what people say about what we're doing. We're the ones inside, we're the ones putting in the work and in the arena," Eze said on Thursday.

"We'll try to enjoy that bubble that we're in and focus on what we're doing ... that's the mentality that I have."

The 27-year-old, who played the final 18 minutes against Ghana in his first appearance on the global stage, said patience has been a defining part of his career.

"It's the mentality I've grown up having as well, staying ready, staying resilient, trusting that the time will come, and being ready to express yourself and give all you've got," he said.

That mindset was reinforced during Arsenal's title-winning campaign, when Eze had to wait for opportunities before making significant contributions.

"It's good. It's the type of position that you want to be able to play," Eze said.

"You want to come in and try to affect the game and help us. Every game is difficult and different, so you face different challenges. (Ghana) was a tough game to come into."

Eze and England teammates Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Noni Madueke arrived in North America on the heels of Arsenal's long-awaited league triumph.

Eze said he believes success breeds self-belief.

"Having players in the team who have won things, it definitely gives you a different type of confidence and ease and trust in what you're capable of," he said.

Far from feeling fatigued after a demanding club campaign, Eze says the World Cup itself provides all the motivation he needs.

"I love playing football," he said. "Of course, you do need a time to rest and to have a break, and I'm sure that'll come after this."

Away from football, Eze says his wife, an intensive care nurse, helps keep his career in perspective.

"She does help me stay grounded and focus on things that are really important," he said. "Definitely does help my perspective."