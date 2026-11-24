LONDON, Nov 23 : England winger Tommy Freeman has been named in a 37-man squad for Saturday’s Nations Championship third-place playoff against New Zealand after missing last weekend’s record 37-12 win over the All Blacks.

• Freeman had to withdraw from the starting lineup after a thigh injury in training and was replaced by Cadan Murley for the clash at Twickenham, where England's 25-point winning margin was their biggest against New Zealand

• But the Northampton winger is back in contention for a place in the rematch against the Kiwis, although Noah Caluori has been brought in as cover

• Caluori, from Saracens, is the only change to the squad, made up of 20 forwards and 17 backs

• Coach Steve Borthwick will name his team on Wednesday as England look to extend their winning run to six tests

• They take on the All Blacks again after both sides finished second in their respective sections of the new Northern versus Southern Hemisphere competition

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)