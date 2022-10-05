Logo
Sport

England's George to miss autumn tests with foot injury
England's George to miss autumn tests with foot injury

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Italy v England - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - February 13, 2022 England's Jamie George runs through to score their third try REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/File Photo

05 Oct 2022 12:42AM (Updated: 05 Oct 2022 01:19AM)
Saracens hooker Jamie George will miss all of England's autumn internationals after picking up a foot injury during Saturday's 51-18 win over Leicester Tigers in the Premiership, the London club said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old will be out of action for about 10 weeks and will therefore be unable to join up with England as Eddie Jones's team play Argentina, Japan, New Zealand, and South Africa throughout November.

"It is expected that he will be out for around ten weeks, returning in early December," Saracens said in a statement.

Saracens lead the Premiership table with 15 points after three matches and will travel to Newcastle Falcons on Sunday after Wednesday's clash with Northampton Saints in the group stage of the Premiership Cup.

Source: Reuters

