England's goalkeeping hero Hampton continues to prove people wrong at Euro 2025

ZURICH :As a bloodied Hannah Hampton saved two penalties to send England into the Euro 2025 semi-finals, it was all the more impressive given she was advised at a young age against pursuing football because of an eye condition that affects her depth perception.

The 24-year-old, who had gauze stuffed up one nostril throughout Thursday night's wild shootout against Sweden after an earlier collision, was born with strabismus, a condition that prevents the eyes from properly aligning. She underwent three surgeries before the age of three.

She has broken fingers and suffered bloody noses from misjudging the ball's trajectory. Even pouring a drink, she has said, is problematic.

But Hampton is not easily deterred, and enjoys proving people wrong.

"I'm here right now. You can't let all the scrutiny win," Hampton told reporters recently. "I think if you do that it just adds fuel to the fire and I wasn't willing to accept that."

Hampton was thrust into the spotlight after the experienced Mary Earps announced her international retirement just weeks before the tournament.

She has shone at the Euros in Switzerland, making a couple of diving saves in normal time on Thursday before her shootout heroics, made more remarkable by the fact she had taken an elbow to the face minutes earlier.

"I said to her, you only need one nostril," teammate Chloe Kelly said.

The Chelsea keeper also made headlines last week when her brilliant long ball led to a goal in their 4-0 thrashing of the Netherlands in the group stage.

"She made a massive contribution to a very good team performance," coach Sarina Wiegman said. "The outcome was really good and how the team stuck together, but she had a big contribution to that."

Hampton was a backup to Earps when England won the 2022 European title, but was dropped from the squad soon after amid media reports about her attitude and behaviour.

She said the negative commentary almost made her quit.

Hampton was all smiles on Thursday, even taking a Facetime call with family and friends during her post-game press conference.

"I'm in a presser!" Hampton yelled to a family member, before turning the phone screen so they could see the packed media conference. Her family and friends cheered.

The Birmingham-born keeper spent much of her childhood in Spain, attending the British School of Vila-real where her parents worked as teachers.

She played as a striker for Villarreal's academy team.

Sweden's goalkeeper Jennifer Falk saved four of England's shots in Thursday's shootout before stepping up to boldly take one of her own. A goal would have clinched victory for Sweden, but Falk fired her shot over the crossbar.

Asked if she had considered taking a penalty herself, Hampton laughed.

"They told me to focus on the saving part first and then when it comes to it I would've taken one," Hampton said. "I get a bit excited – my striker instincts come out."

England face Italy in the semi-finals on Tuesday in Geneva.