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England's Henderson to miss rest of World Cup with arm injury, Sky Sports reports
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England's Henderson to miss rest of World Cup with arm injury, Sky Sports reports

England's Henderson to miss rest of World Cup with arm injury, Sky Sports reports

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - England Press Conference - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 4, 2026 England's Jordan Henderson during press conference REUTERS/Henry Romero

07 Jul 2026 01:51AM
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KANSAS CITY, Missouri, July 6 : England's Jordan Henderson will be sidelined for the remainder of the World Cup, Sky Sports reported on Monday, as he requires surgery on the freak arm injury he suffered during celebrations after their 3-2 last-16 victory over Mexico.

The experienced Brentford midfielder landed awkwardly when he slipped while climbing over a barrier at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday, and video footage showed his forearm buckling.

After leaving the field on a stretcher and receiving oxygen, Henderson was taken to hospital in Mexico City and did not travel back to England's training base in Kansas City with the rest of Thomas Tuchel's squad. 

A member of England's medical staff stayed behind with him.

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The 36-year-old Henderson was an unused substitute against Mexico, but the former Liverpool captain is among the squad's most respected figures, providing leadership, experience and a calming influence.

England's Football Association has not said anything officially about Henderson's participation in the rest of the tournament.  

Source: Reuters
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