England's injured Morgan to miss last two matches of Windies T20 series
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Semi-Final - England v New Zealand - Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 10, 2021 New Zealand captain Kane Williamson shakes hands with England captain Eoin Morgan after the match REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

28 Jan 2022 02:26AM (Updated: 28 Jan 2022 02:47AM)
England captain Eoin Morgan will miss the last two games in the five-match Twenty20 International series in West Indies with a thigh injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday (jan 27).

Morgan felt pain in his right thigh during the warm-up and sat out the third T20 in Bridgetown on Wednesday, which West Indies won by 20 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

"Follow-up testing revealed he (Morgan) sustained a right thigh-muscle injury which, whilst relatively minor, will prevent him from playing further games during the current tour," the ECB said in a statement.

The fourth match of the series is scheduled for the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Jan 29.

Source: Reuters

