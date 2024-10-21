Logo
England's injured skipper Buttler to miss ODI series against West Indies
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - First T20 International - England Practice Session - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - May 21, 2024 England's Jos Buttler during the practice session Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Group B - Australia v England - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados - June 8, 2024 England's Jos Buttler in action REUTERS/Ash Allen/File Photo
21 Oct 2024 09:37PM
LONDON : England white-ball captain Jos Buttler will not play in the one-day international series on the tour of West Indies starting later this month after a setback in his recovery from a calf injury, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Monday.

The 34-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, who missed the T20 and ODI series with Australia due to the same injury last month, will however lead England's T20 side against West Indies.

In Buttler's absence, all-rounder Liam Livingstone will be England's stand-in captain in the three-match ODI series which begins on Oct. 31.

"... the Lancashire all-rounder (Livingstone) is set to lead England for the first time. A decision on whether to add a replacement player is still to be decided," the ECB said in a statement.

Two more players from England's test squad playing in Pakistan will be added for the West Indies tour, the ECB added.

England travel to the Caribbean next week while Buttler will join the team in Barbados ahead of the five-match T20 series, scheduled from Nov. 9.

England men's squad for the white-ball tour of West Indies:

Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner

Source: Reuters

