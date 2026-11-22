Nov 22 : England all-rounder Will Jacks has been ruled out of the remainder of the white-ball tour of Australia after suffering a broken hand, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday.

• The 28-year-old sustained the injury while attempting a caught-and-bowled chance off Ben Dwarshuis during Australia's three-wicket victory in the opening Twenty20 International in Melbourne on Saturday.

• England have not yet named a replacement for Jacks, who had been earmarked to captain the side in the fifth and final T20 in Canberra on December 2, with regular skipper Harry Brook set to leave the tour early to prepare for England's trip to South Africa.

• Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 with the second match set to be played on Tuesday in Queensland.