Sport

England's James to miss World Cup due to knee injury - reports
England's James to miss World Cup due to knee injury - reports

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group C - Italy v England - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 23, 2022 England's Reece James reacts REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

09 Nov 2022 05:08PM (Updated: 09 Nov 2022 05:08PM)
England right back Reece James will miss the World Cup in Qatar due to a knee injury, British media reported on Wednesday, a day before Gareth Southgate is due to name his 26-man squad for the tournament.

The 22-year-old defender, who has 15 caps, sustained the injury playing for Chelsea against AC Milan in the Champions League last month.

In a news conference on Tuesday, Chelsea manager Graham Potter had said James was only taking part in light training.

"No miracles, unfortunately," he added of James' recovery. "He's progressing well. Reece was outside today, had a little jog, but nothing to report in terms of anything else."

England open their World Cup campaign against Iran on Nov. 21.

Source: Reuters

