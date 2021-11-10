Logo
England's James relishing best form ahead of World Cup qualifiers
England's James relishing best form ahead of World Cup qualifiers

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - England Training - St George's Park, Burton upon Trent, Britain - November 9, 2021 England's Reece James during training Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

10 Nov 2021 02:34PM (Updated: 10 Nov 2021 02:32PM)
England right back Reece James is enjoying the best form of his career ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino, the 21-year-old said.

James, who withdrew from the last England squad due to injury, has four goals and four assists for Chelsea in 12 games in all competitions this season.

"I'd say at this moment in time, this is probably the best I've performed, and recent results and performances have probably shown that as well," James told a news conference on Tuesday.

"Our team (Chelsea) is performing well and we're creating a lot of chances, so that's obviously helping and we've got great players around us.

"When you're playing week in and week out, you're playing well and the team's performing, keeping clean sheets and winning games, it obviously helps everyone build confidence."

England are top of Group I in the World Cup qualifying, three points ahead of Poland. They host Albania on Friday and play at San Marino three days later.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

