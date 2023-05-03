England's Kirby to undergo knee surgery and miss World Cup

England forward Fran Kirby will undergo knee surgery and miss the women's World Cup, the Chelsea player said on Tuesday, adding to a growing list of English players sidelined with knee injuries.

England captain Leah Williamson was the latest to be ruled out last month with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) while Beth Mead, who also ruptured her ACL in November, has not returned to action.

The injury is also a blow to Chelsea, who are third in the Women's Super League, seven points behind leaders Manchester United with three games in hand.

"Unfortunately after a few months of rehab the decision has been made that I will require surgery on my knee. I have been trying my best to not have to undergo this but unfortunately my progress has been limited due to the issue in my knee," Kirby said in a statement.

"I'm absolutely gutted to announce that this means my season is over and I will not be able to make the World Cup in the summer.

"I'm going to be doing everything possible to be ready for the start of next season and want to wish my team mates at Chelsea the best of luck for the rest of the season and my Lioness team mates the best of luck for the summer."

The World Cup kicks off on July 20 and will be held in Australia and New Zealand. England were one of the favourites after winning the European Championship last year.

England and Barcelona defender Lucy Bronze also underwent surgery on her right knee last week but is expected to return before the end of the season after coach Jonatan Giraldez said she would be out for "just a couple of weeks".