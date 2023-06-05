Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England's Leach ruled out of Ashes with stress fracture
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England's Leach ruled out of Ashes with stress fracture

England's Leach ruled out of Ashes with stress fracture

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - England v Ireland - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 1, 2023 England's Jack Leach celebrates after taking the wicket of Ireland's Lorcan Tucker Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

05 Jun 2023 12:59AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England spinner Jack Leach has been ruled out of the five-match Ashes series against Australia due to a stress fracture in his back, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Sunday.

Leach, who took four wickets in England's 10-wicket win over Ireland in a one-off test earlier this week, has been an ever-present in England's squad under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, claiming 46 test wickets last year.

He was included in the 16-man squad for the first two Ashes tests announced by England on Saturday.

Leach's injury is the latest major setback to England's bowling department in the build-up to the series, with fast bowler Jofra Archer also ruled out.

"The 31-year-old Somerset slow left-armer developed low back symptoms during England's victory over Ireland on Saturday," the ECB said in a statement.

"A scan on Sunday in London has revealed a stress fracture, which will keep him out of the forthcoming Ashes test series ... England will announce a replacement for the Ashes series in due course."

The Ashes gets under way at Edgbaston on June 16.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.