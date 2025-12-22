England's McCullum wants to keep 'pretty good gig' despite Ashes defeat

LONDON, Dec 22 : ‌England head coach Brendon McCullum says he wants to stay in his job despite a three-test defeat in the Ashes series but says his future is not in his hands.

The New Zealander has come in for criticism during the series with England's 82-run defeat in the third test at Adelaide giving Australia an ‌unassailable 3-0 lead.

McCullum is contracted through to the ‌end of the World Cup in 2027 so would get another opportunity to reclaim the Ashes in a home series that year if he stays in his post.

"It's a pretty good gig. It's good fun," McCullum was quoted as saying by the BBC. "You travel the world with the ‍lads and try to play some exciting cricket and try to achieve some things.

"You want to try to get the best out of people. I don't do anything to protect the job. It's a matter of trying to ​just get the very best ‌out of the people."

England's approach in Australia has fuelled criticism that the so-called "Bazball" tactics that have marked out McCullum's reign have ​been largely discredited.

"I don't know. It's not really up to me, is it?" ⁠McCullum said when asked if he ‌thought he would still be in charge for the next Ashes ​series. "I'll just keep trying to do the job, trying to learn the lessons I haven't quite got right here and try ‍to make some adjustments. Those questions are for someone else, not for ⁠me."

England are winless in 18 test matches in Australia and will be looking to ​avoid a 5-0 whitewash. ‌The fourth test starts on December 26 in Melbourne.

(Writing ‍by ​Martyn Herman; Editing by Hugh Lawson)