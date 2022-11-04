Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England's Mead disappointed World Cup taking place in Qatar
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England's Mead disappointed World Cup taking place in Qatar

England's Mead disappointed World Cup taking place in Qatar

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Group C - Arsenal v FC Zurich - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - October 27, 2022 Arsenal's Beth Mead in action with FC Zurich's Marion Rey Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

04 Nov 2022 01:42AM (Updated: 04 Nov 2022 02:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England forward Beth Mead said on Thursday (Nov 3) she would not show her support for this year's men's World Cup in Qatar where homosexuality is illegal.

Mead, who is openly in a relationship with Arsenal team mate Vivianne Miedema, told BBC Radio 4 the ban on homosexuality in Qatar was "the complete opposite to what I believe and respect".

The 27-year-old won the Golden Boot and was named Player of the Tournament at this year's European Championship for her instrumental role in helping England win their first major title.

"It's not something I will be backing or promoting. It's disappointing in the sense that there's no respect on a lot of levels, even though it's a game of football," Mead said.

England skipper Harry Kane and captains of seven other European nations who have qualified for the World Cup will wear an anti-discrimination armband during the tournament in Qatar which starts on Nov 20.

"Although I'm cheering for the boys who are going to play football there, from the minute it was announced I thought it wasn't the best idea," Mead said.

"We're in the 21st century and you fall in love with who you fall in love with. It doesn't matter who they are."

Mead said she never felt she had to hide her relationship with Miedema.

"In the men's game they feel they have to make a statement of the situation. It's been a culture, and that culture needs to shift," she said.

"Is it a generation thing? Is it a culture thing in the game? I would love to help try and bridge that gap to just try and make it the norm."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.