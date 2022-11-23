Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England's Mead faces long absence with ruptured ACL
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England's Mead faces long absence with ruptured ACL

England's Mead faces long absence with ruptured ACL

Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Arsenal v Manchester United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - November 19, 2022 Arsenal's Beth Mead in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

23 Nov 2022 12:31AM (Updated: 23 Nov 2022 12:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Arsenal and England forward Beth Mead faces a long absence that could put her participation in the women's World Cup in doubt after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) against Manchester United at the weekend.

The tournament starts in Australia and New Zealand next July.

"Beth is set for an extended period on the sidelines. She will see a surgeon in the coming days, after which further details on timescales will be established," Arsenal said in a statement.

Mead has scored 29 goals in 50 appearances for England, helping England win Euro 2022 as the tournament's top scorer.

She also finished second to Spain's Alexia Putellas in the women's 2022 Ballon d'Or voting.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.